HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Sony Ends X integration for PS5 and PS4

Sony has officially announced the termination of its X (formerly Twitter) integrations for PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4. Starting from November 13, 2023, users won’t be able to post screenshots and video clips to X from these consoles.

November 08, 2023 11:42 am | Updated 12:00 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Sony has officially announced the termination of its X (formerly Twitter) integrations for PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4. (File)

Sony has officially announced the termination of its X (formerly Twitter) integrations for PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4. (File) | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Sony has officially announced the termination of its X (formerly Twitter) integrations for PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4. Starting from November 13, 2023, users won’t be able to post screenshots and video clips to X from these consoles.

The company conveyed this message through a support statement on its website, clarifying that the termination covers various functionalities, including viewing content published on X from PS5/PS4 and the capability to post and view content, trophies, and gameplay-related activities directly on X through these consoles or by linking an X account.

ALSO READ
Sony’s State Of Play event unveils PS5 and PS4 game updates

Sony has not provided an explicit reason for this decision, and as of now, there has been no response to requests for comment.

Nonetheless, Sony has recommended support documents for users who wish to share their captures from PS5 or PS4 to other platforms.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

For PS5 users, the PlayStation app remains an efficient means to access video clips and screenshots for sharing on various social media platforms. This decision by Sony follows in the footsteps of Microsoft, which disabled Xbox clip sharing to X from both consoles and PCs earlier this year.

Related stories

Related Topics

technology (general)

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.