Sony announces PS Plus February game line-up

February 21, 2024 01:18 pm | Updated 01:18 pm IST

Sony unveiled its February line-up of games for PlayStation Plus Extra and Deluxe/Premium tier on February 14.

Headlining this month’s offerings is “Need for Speed: Unbound,” the latest addition to the iconic racing franchise. Released in 2022, the game adopts a contemporary approach, blending comic book, graffiti, and cel-shaded visuals, with a focus on street racing, extensive vehicle customization, and an open-world map based on Chicago.

For PS5 owners, “The Outer Worlds: Spacer’s Choice Edition” arrives as a 2023 remaster, featuring updated visuals and expanded content.

Bandai Namco’s fantasy RPG series, “Tales of Arise,” joins the February catalogue, offering a compelling narrative, action combat, and a unique art style across both PS4 and PS5 platforms.

Meanwhile, “Assassin’s Creed Valhalla” takes players on a Norse adventure as Eivor, a Viking warrior, expanding Viking influence in England. With over 100 hours of gameplay, the title immerses players in Viking raids, alliances, and the mysteries of medieval England.

Joining these titles are “LEGO Worlds,” “LEGO Jurassic World,” “Roguebook,” “Rogue Lords,” and “Tales of Zestiria.” PS Plus Extra and Deluxe/Premium subscribers can enjoy these games starting February 20.

Additionally, PlayStation Plus Classic catalogue for Deluxe/Premium members includes “Resistance: Retribution,” “Jet Rider 2,” “Tales of Symphonia,” and “Tales of Vesperia,” available on both PS4 and PS5.

Sony’s PlayStation Plus Extra subscription starts at Rs. 749 per month in India, while the Deluxe tier is priced at Rs. 849 per month. It’s essential to note that active memberships are required to access the game catalogue, and the titles cannot be added to your library once they depart the service.

In addition to the comprehensive game catalogue, Sony has sweetened the deal for all PS Plus subscribers by offering free games across Essential, Extra, and Deluxe/Premium tiers, including “Foamstars,” “Rollerdrome,” and “Steel Rising.” These games can be added to the library and played as long as the PS Plus subscription remains active.