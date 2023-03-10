ADVERTISEMENT

SonicWall devices infected with persistent malware by suspected Chinese hacking campaign: Report

March 10, 2023 01:15 pm | Updated 01:15 pm IST

SonicWall devices were found to be infected by malware originating from a suspected Chinese hacking campaign that could survive firmware upgrades  

The Hindu Bureau

Devices from SonicWall, an American cybersecurity company were found to be infected by persistent malware. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Devices from SonicWall, an American cybersecurity company that sells internet appliances directed at content control and network security, were found to be infected by persistent malware.

Aimed at gaining privileged access within the appliance, the malware was found to be able to steal hashed credentials from logged-in users which would later be retrieved to be cracked online.

ALSO READ
82% Indian organisations witnessed email-borne attacks over the last 12 months: Report

Originating from a suspected Chinese hacking campaign, the attack involves maintaining long-term persistence by running malware on an unpatched SonicWall Secure Mobile Access (SMA) appliance, a blog post from Madiant said.

Attackers used an ELF binary, the TinyShell backdoor, and several bash scripts that point to a deep understanding of the targeted network devices.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

The malware used on SonicWall devices was found to enter the devices through a bash script named firewalld, which is responsible for executing an SQL command to accomplish credential stealing and execution of other components, the post said.

Attackers also made efforts to ensure the malware would persist across firmware updates by running a startup script at boot time along with a secondary script that allowed the malware to persist in case of exit or crash.

While it is unclear what vulnerability was used to compromise devices, the malware or a predecessor of it was likely deployed in 2021 and is believed to have persisted through multiple firmware updates.

ALSO READ
IBM report says Asia-Pacific region faced the brunt of cyberattacks in 2022; manufacturing industry most targeted

“In recent years Chinese attackers have deployed multiple zero-day exploits and malware for a variety of internet-facing network appliances as a route to full enterprise intrusion, and the instance reported here is part of a recent pattern that Mandiant expects to continue in the near term”, the company said in the post.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US