Some X users in India stigmatise cervical cancer patients after Poonam Pandey misadventure

Several Indian users on X freely shared posts stigmatising cervical cancer and linking it to sex work, even though X claims its Community Notes can empower readers with better information

February 05, 2024 04:02 pm | Updated 04:05 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Vaccination and screening both help detect or prevent cervical cancer at an early stage [File]

Vaccination and screening both help detect or prevent cervical cancer at an early stage [File] | Photo Credit: V RAJU

Just hours before World Cancer Day on February 4, some Indian users on X made or shared posts stigmatising both cervical cancer and sex workers, in response to the now-debunked news reports of actor Poonam Pandey’s death from the same condition.

Pandey was reported dead on Friday by her team through her official Instagram handle, but posted a day later that she was alive and that the shock announcement was her way of raising awareness about cervical cancer and the need for early diagnosis.

However, while the actor was presumed dead after succumbing to cervical cancer, some Indian users on X (formerly Twitter) linked cervical cancer to sex work without any evidence, or used the condition to shame those with active sex lives.

A journalist with a national outlet posted on Friday that cervical cancer was sexually transmitted and “often seen in sex workers or stars of adult cinema”. The journalist used Poonam Pandey’s name as a hashtag in the post. The statement remained online even after Pandey confirmed she was alive and did not have cervical cancer.

The journalist’s post had over 540,000 views and was re-posted over 100 times.

Other Indian X posters cherry-picked passages from medical sources to conflate cervical cancer with human papillomavirus (HPV) infections, even though the two are different. One user cited their own medical qualifications to claim that cervical cancer could also be caused by having multiple sexual partners. The post had over 150,000 views.

In reality, cervical cancer can also affect people in monogamous relationships as well as those who no longer have sexual partners.

ALSO READ
Only 1% of women screened for cervical cancer in India | Data

Other X users stigmatised sexually transmitted diseases in general, even though these conditions can also arise from sexual assault and affect people of all genders.

Such posts were left up for more than a day without being fact-checked by X, despite the platform claiming that its Community Notes add context to potentially misleading content.

According to Google Trends, interest in ‘Cervical Cancer’ as a search term in India hit a peak on Friday, when Pandey’s death was falsely announced, but interest has declined since then.

Facts about cervical cancer
The condition can affect anyone who has a cervix, which is located between the uterus and the vagina
Cervical cancer is one of the most common forms of cancer in women
Early diagnosis and treatment can greatly improve chances of survival
HPV vaccination is available to help prevent the cancer, as well as medical screening for early detection
According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), most cervical cancer cases are related to human papillomavirus (HPV) infections that last for a long time.
The virus is common and can be transmitted through sexual contact. While persistent infection through the virus can cause cervical cancer, most HPV infections resolve on their own without symptoms.
As per WHO’s data for India, the age-standardised cervical cancer incidence per 1,00,000 women in 2020 was 18, while there were 45,300 deaths due to the condition in 2019.

