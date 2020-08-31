Some Play Store app developers are charging exorbitant prices

31 August 2020 20:54 IST

At least 23 apps in Play Store are still violating policies, and deliberately making it tough for users to read sign-up pages, Sophos found.

Some app developers in Google Play store are charging exorbitant subscription prices for several apps and are even deceiving users to buy apps they don’t want to, according to a research by a cybersecurity firm Sophos.

Google updated its developer policies in June and added new directives to how apps must inform consumers about the true terms and cost of subscription-based apps licensed through the Android Play Store.

“Allowing these apps on the Play Store undermines the trust users feel towards the subscription model for apps as a whole,” Sophos said.

It has also identified some of the apps that prompt users to immediately start the subscription, using a ‘Try FOR Free’ or ‘Start Free’ button but don’t reveal complete billing details.

Users will know that they have signed up, but have no idea for how long and how much they can continue with the free trial.

It also found that some of the free trial apps advertise each other. This leads to users finding themselves subscribed to a bunch of different apps without their consent, even if they have signed up for just one app.

Users sometimes unknowingly subscribe to hundreds of dollars’ worth of app subscriptions by clicking just one button, Sophos said.

This app has deliberately blended the price to deceive users | Photo Credit: Sophos

Some apps display the cost of subscription or important terms in grey fonts on a white background, or use tiny fonts that virtually blend into the background of the subscription. In some cases, even the provided information is misleading.

Sophos says that while Apple changed its app store review guidelines recently and banned apps that charge irrationally high prices, Google lacks such policies in its Play Store.

Google says “subscription costs are set at the discretion of the developer.”