ADVERTISEMENT

Some Netflix users report price changes in their subscription plans

Published - July 03, 2024 03:05 pm IST

Some Netflix users have said they are being compelled by their platform to give up their basic ad-free plan in favour of a cheaper subscription that includes ads or a more expensive one without ads

The Hindu Bureau

Netflix’s basic ad-free subscription was priced at $11.99 per month for U.S.-based users [File] | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Some Netflix users are reporting that they are being compelled by the platform to switch to other subscription models that are more expensive or those that include ads, as the platform winds down its basic ad-free plan, reported The Verge.

ADVERTISEMENT

Netflix’s basic ad-free subscription was priced at $11.99 per month for U.S.-based users. Subscribers’ others options include the more expensive ad-free plan priced at $15.49 per month or the cheaper $6.99 per month plan that includes ads. There is also a premium tier.

Netflix highlighted earlier that it would be focusing on monetisation through ads.

ADVERTISEMENT

Furthermore, in 2023, the streaming giant also implemented a password sharing crackdown that was followed by strong growth in subscribers.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Netflix hits 40 million users for ad-supported plan

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

“The ads plan now accounts for 40% of all Netflix sign-ups in our ads markets and we’re looking to retire our Basic plan in some of our ads countries, starting with Canada and the UK in Q2 and taking it from there. On the advertiser side, we continue to improve the targeting and measurement we offer our customers,” said Netflix in its earnings call on January 23 this year.

Netflix ended 2023 with 12% revenue growth, up from 6% in 2022, according to its earnings report.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US