Some Netflix users report price changes in their subscription plans

Some Netflix users have said they are being compelled by their platform to give up their basic ad-free plan in favour of a cheaper subscription that includes ads or a more expensive one without ads

Published - July 03, 2024 03:05 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Netflix’s basic ad-free subscription was priced at $11.99 per month for U.S.-based users [File]

Netflix’s basic ad-free subscription was priced at $11.99 per month for U.S.-based users [File] | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Some Netflix users are reporting that they are being compelled by the platform to switch to other subscription models that are more expensive or those that include ads, as the platform winds down its basic ad-free plan, reported The Verge.

Netflix’s basic ad-free subscription was priced at $11.99 per month for U.S.-based users. Subscribers’ others options include the more expensive ad-free plan priced at $15.49 per month or the cheaper $6.99 per month plan that includes ads. There is also a premium tier.

Netflix highlighted earlier that it would be focusing on monetisation through ads.

Furthermore, in 2023, the streaming giant also implemented a password sharing crackdown that was followed by strong growth in subscribers.

Netflix hits 40 million users for ad-supported plan

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today's Cache)

“The ads plan now accounts for 40% of all Netflix sign-ups in our ads markets and we’re looking to retire our Basic plan in some of our ads countries, starting with Canada and the UK in Q2 and taking it from there. On the advertiser side, we continue to improve the targeting and measurement we offer our customers,” said Netflix in its earnings call on January 23 this year.

Netflix ended 2023 with 12% revenue growth, up from 6% in 2022, according to its earnings report.

