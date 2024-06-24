Some Meta users complain ‘Made with AI’ labels are being automatically added to posts

Some Meta users have taken to social media platforms to complain that the Facebook and Instagram parent is automatically adding its ‘Made with AI’ labels to their posts, even if they were largely human-made or created without generative AI models.

ADVERTISEMENT

A cosplay artist who shared an image of their project claimed there was no way to correct the ‘Made with AI’ tag, but disclosed that their image had been edited by the photographer for colour.

Another artist, who said they manually created pixel-based digital art, also claimed their work was similarly labelled.

ADVERTISEMENT

Others believed that the label was a result of using Adobe’s own GenAI tools. A user on the Adobe Community had in fact shared a post titled ‘Meta tags images as “Made with AI” if You Use Gen Fill’ in early June, though this has not been formally confirmed.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

While Meta gives users the option to tag their work as being made with AI, the company also said that it will be classifying more posts as AI-enabled from its end, due to the advance of GenAI technologies.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Our “Made with AI” labels on AI-generated video, audio and images will be based on our detection of industry-shared signals of AI images or people self-disclosing that they’re uploading AI-generated content,” said a Meta official in a company blog post in April this year.

It is not yet clear whether the automatic addition of ‘Made with AI’ labels to posts is a new feature, a toggle switch that is on by default, or a glitch.

Tapping the ‘Made with AI’ label on an Instagram user’s post reveals a similar message that notes GenAI “may have been used to create or edit content in this post.”

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.