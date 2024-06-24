GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Some Meta users complain ‘Made with AI’ labels are being automatically added to posts

Multiple Meta users complained that ‘Made with AI’ labels were being added to their posts even if they were wholly or largely human-made

Updated - June 24, 2024 02:49 pm IST

Published - June 24, 2024 02:35 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Others suggested that the label was a result of using Adobe’s own GenAI tools [File]

Others suggested that the label was a result of using Adobe’s own GenAI tools [File] | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Some Meta users have taken to social media platforms to complain that the Facebook and Instagram parent is automatically adding its ‘Made with AI’ labels to their posts, even if they were largely human-made or created without generative AI models.

A cosplay artist who shared an image of their project claimed there was no way to correct the ‘Made with AI’ tag, but disclosed that their image had been edited by the photographer for colour.

Another artist, who said they manually created pixel-based digital art, also claimed their work was similarly labelled.

Others believed that the label was a result of using Adobe’s own GenAI tools. A user on the Adobe Community had in fact shared a post titled ‘Meta tags images as “Made with AI” if You Use Gen Fill’ in early June, though this has not been formally confirmed.

Why is the EU probing Facebook and Instagram? | Explained

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

While Meta gives users the option to tag their work as being made with AI, the company also said that it will be classifying more posts as AI-enabled from its end, due to the advance of GenAI technologies.

“Our “Made with AI” labels on AI-generated video, audio and images will be based on our detection of industry-shared signals of AI images or people self-disclosing that they’re uploading AI-generated content,” said a Meta official in a company blog post in April this year.

It is not yet clear whether the automatic addition of ‘Made with AI’ labels to posts is a new feature, a toggle switch that is on by default, or a glitch.

Tapping the ‘Made with AI’ label on an Instagram user’s post reveals a similar message that notes GenAI “may have been used to create or edit content in this post.”

Related stories

Related Topics

technology (general) / internet / Artificial Intelligence

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.