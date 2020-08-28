Some Indian corporates provide virtual health consultancy to employees amid COVID-19

Indian corporates are roping in virtual medical consultancies to provide comprehensive healthcare packages for their employees during the pandemic.
COVID-19 outbreak has pushed employers to focus on employee health, according to MediBuddy-DocsApp, a digital healthcare platform.
The Bangalore-based healthcare provider is supporting companies like Aditya Birla Fashion, Titan and Shaadi.com. It provides online health consultation to employees of these companies.
The digital healthcare platform has a partner network of over 90,000 doctors and 7,000 hospitals, covering over 95% of all pin codes in India.
The company has served employees of IT, real estate, insurance and other multi-national companies, including Wipro, Tata Chemicals, The New India Assurance.
“In the current lockdown scenario, getting medical assistance has been most challenging for our employees," said P Ganesan, VP, HR at Shaadi.com. The app can help “our employees from across the country avail medical assistance instantly over a phone call.”
The health service platform offers multiple packages ranging from bulk consultations, COVID-19 testing to in-house clinic set up.
Employees can avail online healthcare service anytime for their entire family. They can also order medicines online for free delivery.
“With the COVID-19 pandemic, the need for a quick, easy, and efficient way of medical consultation is vital,” said Satish Kannan, co-founder & chief executive officer of MediBuddy-Docsapp.
With doctors being frontline warriors and an increasing number of healthcare professionals also contracting the virus, digital consultancy has come in to address general healthcare needs.