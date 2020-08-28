Some Indian corporates provide virtual health consultancy to employees amid COVID-19

With doctors being frontline warriors and an increasing number of healthcare professionals also contracting the virus, digital consultancy has come in to address general healthcare needs.

Indian corporates are roping in virtual medical consultancies to provide comprehensive healthcare packages for their employees during the pandemic.

COVID-19 outbreak has pushed employers to focus on employee health, according to MediBuddy-DocsApp, a digital healthcare platform.

The Bangalore-based healthcare provider is supporting companies like Aditya Birla Fashion, Titan and Shaadi.com. It provides online health consultation to employees of these companies.

The digital healthcare platform has a partner network of over 90,000 doctors and 7,000 hospitals, covering over 95% of all pin codes in India.

The company has served employees of IT, real estate, insurance and other multi-national companies, including Wipro, Tata Chemicals, The New India Assurance.

“In the current lockdown scenario, getting medical assistance has been most challenging for our employees," said P Ganesan, VP, HR at Shaadi.com. The app can help “our employees from across the country avail medical assistance instantly over a phone call.”

The health service platform offers multiple packages ranging from bulk consultations, COVID-19 testing to in-house clinic set up.

Employees can avail online healthcare service anytime for their entire family. They can also order medicines online for free delivery.

“With the COVID-19 pandemic, the need for a quick, easy, and efficient way of medical consultation is vital,” said Satish Kannan, co-founder & chief executive officer of MediBuddy-Docsapp.

