ADVERTISEMENT

Some Google Docs users can create images using Google Gemini AI

Published - November 18, 2024 12:10 pm IST

Google’s Gemini AI chatbot will let eligible users generate images with a text-based prompt through the Docs offering

The Hindu Bureau

There is also an option to try the new feature through Google Workspace Labs [File] | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Eligible Google account users will be able to use the company’s AI chatbot Gemini in English in order to generate images on the basis of text prompts.

ADVERTISEMENT

Account holders will be able to use the ‘Ask Gemini’ feature in Google Docs in order to generate an image with the help of AI, or generate similar images and tweak the original prompt. These users will also be able to send feedback about the generated images.

Google Pixel 9 Pro Review | A premium smartphone experience

These AI-generated images can be added to Docs to supplement text and other such media formats, acting as stock images or mock-ups.

ADVERTISEMENT

Users with work or school accounts through a Gemini for Google Workspace add-on, or personal accounts through Google One AI Premium, will be able to officially use Gemini in Docs.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

There is also an option to try the new feature through Google Workspace Labs.

However, users should check with their organisation’s AI policies and regulations when generating images for professional and/or commercial use.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US