Some Google Docs users can create images using Google Gemini AI

Eligible Google account users will be able to use the company’s AI chatbot Gemini in English in order to generate images on the basis of text prompts.

ADVERTISEMENT

Account holders will be able to use the ‘Ask Gemini’ feature in Google Docs in order to generate an image with the help of AI, or generate similar images and tweak the original prompt. These users will also be able to send feedback about the generated images.

These AI-generated images can be added to Docs to supplement text and other such media formats, acting as stock images or mock-ups.

ADVERTISEMENT

Users with work or school accounts through a Gemini for Google Workspace add-on, or personal accounts through Google One AI Premium, will be able to officially use Gemini in Docs.

There is also an option to try the new feature through Google Workspace Labs.

However, users should check with their organisation’s AI policies and regulations when generating images for professional and/or commercial use.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.