Some Google Docs users can create images using Google Gemini AI

Google’s Gemini AI chatbot will let eligible users generate images with a text-based prompt through the Docs offering

Published - November 18, 2024 12:10 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
There is also an option to try the new feature through Google Workspace Labs [File]

There is also an option to try the new feature through Google Workspace Labs [File] | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Eligible Google account users will be able to use the company’s AI chatbot Gemini in English in order to generate images on the basis of text prompts.

Account holders will be able to use the ‘Ask Gemini’ feature in Google Docs in order to generate an image with the help of AI, or generate similar images and tweak the original prompt. These users will also be able to send feedback about the generated images.

Google Pixel 9 Pro Review | A premium smartphone experience

These AI-generated images can be added to Docs to supplement text and other such media formats, acting as stock images or mock-ups.

Users with work or school accounts through a Gemini for Google Workspace add-on, or personal accounts through Google One AI Premium, will be able to officially use Gemini in Docs.

There is also an option to try the new feature through Google Workspace Labs.

However, users should check with their organisation’s AI policies and regulations when generating images for professional and/or commercial use.

