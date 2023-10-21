HamberMenu
Software firm Okta's customer support system breached

Okta disclosed a breach of its customer support system that allowed some hackers to view files uploaded by certain clients

October 21, 2023 09:36 am | Updated 09:36 am IST

Reuters
Okta shares ended down 11.6% at $75.57 [File]

Okta shares ended down 11.6% at $75.57 [File] | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Okta on Friday disclosed a breach of its customer support system that allowed some hackers to view files uploaded by certain clients, pushing the software company's shares down about 12%.

"Okta security has identified adversarial activity that leveraged access to a stolen credential to access Okta's support case management system," Chief Security Officer David Bradbury said in a blog.

He did not specify the customers affected or the nature of the data that was compromised.

The company said its support case management system was different from production Okta service, which was fully operational and was not impacted.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

The San Francisco-based company provides identity services, such as single sign-on and multi-factor authentication that are used for logging in to online applications and websites, to customers including Microsoft-backed OpenAI.

Okta shares ended down 11.6% at $75.57.

