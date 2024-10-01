ADVERTISEMENT

SoftBank to invest $500 million in OpenAI: Report

Updated - October 01, 2024 11:08 am IST

Apple reportedly dropped out of plans to participate in the large funding round, which currently values the artificial intelligence startup at $150 billion before the SoftBank investment

Reuters

FILE PHOTO: SoftBank’s Vision Fund will invest $500 million in OpenAI’s latest funding round reports have said. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Japanese telecom company SoftBank's Vision Fund will invest $500 million in OpenAI's latest funding round, The Information reported on Monday, citing a person familiar with the deal.

ADVERTISEMENT

SoftBank declined to comment, while OpenAI did not immediately respond.

The company at the heart of the artificial intelligence boom is raising $6.5 billion in the form of convertible notes, Reuters exclusively reported earlier this month.

ADVERTISEMENT

Apple reportedly dropped out of plans to participate in the large funding round, which currently values the artificial intelligence startup at $150 billion before the SoftBank investment.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
OpenAI in talks to raise funds at $150 billion valuation: Report

However, the valuation will be contingent on whether the ChatGPT-maker can upend its corporate structure and remove a profit cap for investors.

The deal represents SoftBank's first investment in the Sam Altman-led firm, the Information report said.

Reuters reported on Wednesday that OpenAI is working on a plan to restructure its core business into a for-profit corporation that will no longer be controlled by its non-profit board.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US