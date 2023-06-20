ADVERTISEMENT

SoftBank CEO says he is 'heavy user' of ChatGPT

June 20, 2023 12:22 pm | Updated 12:22 pm IST - TOKYO

SoftBank Group's Chief Executive Masayoshi Son said on Tuesday he is a "heavy user" of ChatGPT

SoftBank Group's Chief Executive Masayoshi Son said on Tuesday he is a "heavy user" of ChatGPT, the artificial intelligence-powered chatbot from Microsoft backed startup OpenAI.

Son said he is speaking "almost everyday" to OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, who has made high-profile visits to Tokyo this year as he looks to capitalise on interest in generative AI and exert influence on regulation of the burgeoning technology around the world.

"I am chatting with ChatGPT everyday - I am a heavy user," Son told shareholders of the group's telecoms subsidiary.

Son has stepped back from public pronouncements in recent months to focus on the planned listing of chip designer Arm as his technology investment conglomerate books heavy loss due to the sliding value of its portfolio.

The group holds its annual general meeting on Wednesday with the market looking for details of Son's investment outlook at a time when excitement over AI is driving capital expenditure around the world.

