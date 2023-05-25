Snowflake buys ex-Google executives built search engine Neeva

May 25, 2023 01:07 pm | Updated 01:07 pm IST

Snowflake, a cloud data management firm, has purchased ex-Google executives built ad-free search engine Neeva for an undisclosed sum. The details of the transaction have not been spelled out, but the acquisition could give the cloud data management firm a lift as it aims to becomes an AI company.

Earlier this week, Neeva’s founders announced, in a blog post, that the service will be shut down as it failed to secure enough users. The company noted that its search engine could “provide cited, real-time AI answers to a majority of queries early this year.”

In March, the company introduced a mobile-based AI search app that summarised web searches in a Shorts-like format. The app was available in beta to iOS users until the company said it is shutting down.

Snowflake echoed Neeva’s achievements in generative AI-enabled search and plans to use these features to enhance its own cloud data management.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

“We plan to infuse and leverage these innovations across the Data Cloud to the benefit of our customers, partners and developers. Neeva allows us to tap into some of the most cutting-edge search technologies available to bring search and conversation in Snowflake to a new level,” said Snowflake co-founder Benoit Dageville in a post on Wednesday.

Neeva was co-founded by Sridhar Ramaswamy, former SVP, Ads at Google, and Vivek Raghunathan, VP, Monetisation at YouTube.