Snapchat launches its own version of popular board game Ludo

The game that allows users to play with their friends on Snapchat is made in partnership with Moonfrog Labs, a Bangalore-based gaming company.

Snapchat on Thursday launched its first Indian Snap Game, Ludo Club, a custom made version of the popular strategy board game Ludo.

Snapchat said since launching Snap Games in April 2019, more than 100 million Snapchat users have played the games.

John Imah, Global Head of Games and Brand Partnerships at Snap, told The Hindu that the company chose Ludo for its first Snap Game as the game was one of the most played games in India in 2020.

“We’re delighted to bring one of our most popular and loved games, Ludo Club, to the Snap Games platform,” Tanay Tayal, co-founder and Director at Moonfrog Labs said in a statement.

Snap games were developed with the idea that friends can play and chat together in real-time. Snap Games are available for users within the chat of Snapchat app and users can directly play the game from the chat itself.