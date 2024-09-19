GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Snap launches new AI features, video generating tool

Snapchat will also launch an AI-powered Lens that will predict what users look like in the future much like the TikTok old-age filter

Published - September 19, 2024 09:51 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
FILE PHOTO: Snapchat has announced a new AI video generation tool for creators among other updates at their annual Snap Partner Summit.

Photo Credit: AP

Snapchat has announced a new AI video generation tool for creators among other updates at their annual Snap Partner Summit held yesterday. The tool called Snap AI Video will help creators generate AI videos from text prompts and eventually image prompts too.

The tool is currently available in beta on the web just for a limited group of users. 

A company spokesperson told Tech Crunch that the tool had been built on their in-house video models. The tool also has certain safeguards in place to prevent it from making harmful content. 

All the AI-generated content produced by the tool will contain a watermark to distinguish it. 

Snap advances bet on augmented reality with new version of Spectacles glasses

Another major AI-related upgrade was made to the platform’s My AI assistant which will be able to now interpret more complex Snaps, more like Google Lens. Users could snap a photo of a text in a foreign language and My AI would be able to translate it. 

There’s also a new ‘My Selfie’ feature that will help with AI-powered edits in Memories for premium subscribers. Existing Snaps can now have captions and Lenses with the feature. 

Snapchat will also launch an AI-powered Lens that will predict what users look like in the future much like the TikTok old-age filter. 

Additionally, users can now choose to appear in AI-generated images with their friends.

