Smartwatch market gets a lift from sub-$100 wearables, report says

07 September 2021 17:44 IST

India was the fastest growing smartwatch market in the June-ended quarter.

Global smartphone shipments surged in the June-ended quarter this year boosted by a strong demand for sub-$100 smartwatches. India grew at the fastest pace, according to research firm Counterpoint.

Shipments in the June-ended quarter increased 27% compared to the same period in the last year showing a full recovery from COVID-19.

"The pandemic has further pushed consumers towards being more health-conscious and features such as SPO2 and heart rate monitoring have trickled down to the sub-$100 smartwatch segment. The sub-$100 smartwatch segment grew a massive 547% annually,” said Sujeong Lim, Senior Analyst at Counterpoint said in post.

The firm estimated Apple Watch’s user base to have crossed the 100-million mark for the first time during the June-ended quarter. Apple dominated the smartwatch market. Huawei, Samsung, imoo and Garmin were the other brands in the top 5.

India was the fastest growing smartwatch market during the period, and the rise of local brands such as Boat and Noise could be giving it an added lift.