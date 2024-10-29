GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Smartphone sales likely to grow 25-35% this Diwali

Diwali is a crucial time for India’s smartphone market, with analysts waiting to see how the festival season will influence buying trends

Published - October 29, 2024 08:15 am IST

Haider Ali Khan
Many buyers are interested in the premium segment phones on offer [File]

Many buyers are interested in the premium segment phones on offer [File] | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Smartphone sales are likely to grow 25-35% this Diwali when compared to last year, predicted All India Mobile Retailers Association (AIMRA) Founder Chairman Kailash Lakhyani. He added that premiumisation and affordability are the main driving components of this growth in the retail space.

Earlier, smartphone sales declined 3% year-on-year (YoY) during the first phase of the festive season in India between September 26 and October 7, noted Counterpoint Research.

It later picked up after Dussehra as both online and offline retailers came up with aggressive offers and deals.

iPhone 16 Pro Max Review: Bigger, more powerful, and ready for on-device AI

“Mobile retailers are offering cashback, discounts, and lucky draws on brands like Vivo, Oppo, Xiaomi and Realme. In Samsung, there is a direct discount and freebies from the retailer’s side,” said Kailash.

To have a larger impact, retailers are connecting with consumers through social media, he added.

According to Kailash, consumers are demanding more 5G phones from brands like Vivo, Oppo, and Xiaomi.

He said that offline buyers are preferring Samsung, Vivo, Oppo, and Xiaomi in the ₹30K-plus price bracket. In the premium segment (above ₹50,000), buyers are choosing between Samsung and Apple.

Nilesh Gupta. Director, Vijay Sales, said, “Smartphones are doing good with a higher growth coming from premium models. We are expecting a growth of 10 to 12% in value, YoY.”

In the online space, things are equally bright.

Ranjit Babu, Director, Consumer Electronics, Amazon India, told The Hindu, “This Diwali season, we are witnessing a remarkable surge in customer demand across our Consumer Electronics and Appliances categories, particularly in the premium segment.”

Within the smartphone category, the premium segment was the highest performer, experiencing 30% YoY growth. The tablet category also registered exceptional performance, with 60% of sales coming from the premium segment.

Customers also sought to bring the theatre experience home, driving robust demand for large-screen TVs, which account for more than 50% of orders in the television category. Demand for speakers also surged 6x.

Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold Review | Blends software expertise with AI in a new form factor

In the computing market, the gaming laptop category was a standout performer, with sales increasing by an impressive 19x compared to the pre-festive period. Premium gaming laptops witnessed a remarkable 35x growth.

Similarly, the large appliances category projected robust growth, as many customers opted for premium upgrades and value-for-money deals. Demand for washing machines, refrigerators, and air conditioners surged, with a 1.7x increase in orders from customers using exchange offers and a 1.6x rise from those opting for no-cost EMI.

Published - October 29, 2024 08:15 am IST

Related stories

Related Topics

technology (general) / gadgets (general) / PDAs and smartphones

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.