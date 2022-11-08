Smartphone chipmaker MediaTek launches new chip

MediaTek said the new chip’s improved power efficiency helps in achieving longer battery life and improved gaming experience on smartphones

Reuters OAKLAND
November 08, 2022 18:23 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

A file photo of a semiconductor chips seen on a circuit board of a computer | Photo Credit: Reuters

Taiwanese smartphone chipmaker MediaTek Inc on Tuesday launched a new chip called the Dimensity 9200 as it looks to grab more of the premium end of the market.

ADVERTISEMENT

(For insights on emerging themes at the intersection of technology, business and policy, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache.)

The company said the 5G chip was made at Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co's using its second generation 4-nanometer chip production technology, which refers to the transistor size. Generally, the smaller the transistor, the more power efficient the chips are.

Phil Solis, smartphone chip analyst at IDC, said the new chip was key for MediaTek's strategy to move upstream.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

"This product will help MediaTek expand in the U.S. and European markets and help change consumer's perception about MediaTek," Solis told Reuters.

Premium Android smartphones have been dominated by U.S. chipmaker Qualcomm Inc., which also supplies modem chips for Apple's iPhone for connectivity. While MediaTek has a big part of the market for cheap Android phones, those chips sell for a lot less than chips for premium phones.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Also Read | China’s Lenovo posts first revenue drop in 10 quarters as COVID lockdowns weigh

"MediaTek is far behind Qualcomm in terms of revenue, and that is what MediaTek is attempting to change," said Solis.

MediaTek said the new chip's power efficiency helped achieve longer battery life and create a better gaming experience on the smartphone.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
technology (general)
semiconductors and active components
World

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app