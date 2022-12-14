  1. EPaper
Smartphone addiction hurts relationship of married couple: report 

Most respondents said to get irritated when their spouse interrupts while they are busy with their smartphone.

December 14, 2022 03:49 pm | Updated 03:49 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Young woman and man, husband and wife sitting back to back on big arm chair

Young woman and man, husband and wife sitting back to back on big arm chair | Photo Credit: The Hindu

About 90% of married Indian couple feel that excessive usage of smartphones is hurting their relationship, according to a study commissioned by smartphone maker Vivo.

“The significance of a smartphone in today’s life is undisputed however excessive usage remains an area that the users need to be cautious of,” said Yogendra Sriramula, Head of Brand Strategy at Vivo India.

Most respondents said to get irritated when their spouse interrupts while they are busy with their smartphone. But 90% of the people surveyed said they wanted to devote more time for meaningful conversations with their spouses as they agree that in-person engagements are more relaxing.

The findings of the study noted that people sometimes get so absorbed with their smartphones that they lose track of their surroundings.

More than half the respondents said that they use smartphones in their living rooms and even when eating meals, while around 90% of them agreed that the phone is the last thing they see before hitting the bed.

The survey covered more than 1,000 consumers across Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Hyderabad, Bangalore, Ahmedabad, and Pune. 

