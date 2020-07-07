(Subscribe to our Today's Cache newsletter for a quick snapshot of top 5 tech stories. Click here to subscribe for free.)

The business communication platform Slack’s new notification feature is a welcome change for many working professionals.

The update will allow users to customise their notification settings to stop receiving updates on off days.

“It's the moment some of you have been waiting for,” Slack said in a statement.

“You may now customize your notifications on a per-day basis. If your schedule doesn't conform to traditional work hours, this one's for you.”

As part of the update, Slack users can toggle or leave the notification schedule option blank under the new ‘preferences’ setting.

Choosing the ‘custom’ option, users can update their schedule for all seven days of the week. The view comes with a pre-set toggle for all weekdays, and blank fields for the weekend.

This update will ensure that Slack users don’t receive any message or notification on holidays.

Also, they can set preferred time to get notified about tasks or updates.

After changing preferences, user may continue to see the notification badges in the iOS app. To ensure that badges don’t appear on off days, users can simply update their system settings for Slack under notification.