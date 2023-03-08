Slack to get ChatGPT app with instant conversation summaries and research tools

March 08, 2023 02:02 pm | Updated 02:02 pm IST

Salesforce-owned Slack on Tuesday announced it will be introducing a ChatGPT app for the business messaging platform.

Built by OpenAI on the Slack platform, the app will integrate ChatGPT’s AI technology to deliver instant conversation summaries, research tools, and writing assistance, the company said in a blog post.

Currently in beta, the app will provide a conversational interface powered by OpenAI’s large language model.

Users with access to the beta version of the app can click on the three-dots icon in a thread to “Draft reply” instead of typing out responses.

ADVERTISEMENT

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

Though, it is not yet clear as to how detailed these responses will be users can edit responses before sending.

Additionally, the ChatGPT bot on slack can help users find answers on any projects and topics using the AI’s research tools. They can also summarise channels or threads to receive updates.

The announcement from Slack comes even as companies including Snap, Alibaba and BlueMail look to integrate AI models in their platforms.

In the meanMicrosoft expanded ChatGPT integration to more developer tools with its Power Platform for users to create apps with little to no coding using the latest integration of AI into its products like AI Builder, which lets businesses automate workflows, and Dynamics 365, a business management platform.