Skai, a hydrogen-powered 'flying car' to ease traffic snarls

Massachusetts startup Alaka’i has designed a flying car - Skai - that the company touts as the “first air mobility vehicle powered by hydrogen fuel cells”.

The hydrogen fuel cells give the five-passenger Skai a maximum range of 400 miles (640 km) with a flight time of up to four hours.

Like a drone, the Skai takes off and lands vertically. It’s one of many similar electric flying crafts in production, including prototypes from Boeing and Airbus that made successful test flights this year, according to Vertical Flight Society, an industry group.

Most are powered by batteries, which can add a lot of weight. The Skai instead uses very light hydrogen fuel cells to run its rotors, giving it a range of 644 km and the capacity to carry 454 kilograms in people or freight, the company says.