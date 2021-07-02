Sir Richard Branson to reach space before Jeff Bezos on July 11

Besides Branson, the spaceflight will carry two pilots and four mission specialists including an Indo American, Sirisha Bandla.

Sir Richard Branson, found of Virgin Galactic, is set to reach space eleven days earlier than Jeff Bezos. Branson’s space company announced its first fully-crewed space flight is schedule to fly on July 11.

I'm honoured to help validate the journey our future astronauts will undertake and ensure we deliver the unique customer experience people expect from Virgin,” Branson said.

Besides Branson, the spaceflight will carry two pilots and four mission specialists including an Indo American, Sirisha Bandla. They will check the cabin environment, seat comfort, the weightless experience, and views of Earth that the spaceship delivers, aiming to maximize the wonder and awe of space travel.

For the first time, Virgin Galactic will share a global livestream of the spaceflight. Audiences can watch it on Virgin Galactic.com, Virgin Galactic Twitter, YouTube, and Facebook channels.

The company tested its first manned spaceflight in May. They have also planned two additional test flights before the expected start of their commercial service next year.