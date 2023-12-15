Simple Energy brings Dot One electric scooter

December 15, 2023 03:02 pm | Updated 03:03 pm IST

Bangalore-based EV maker Simple Energy on Friday launched its new electric two-wheeler Simple Dot One. The new electric two wheeler is a sub-variant of Simple One, company’s first product.

The Dot One comes in single variant with fixed battery and 151 kms of certified range and 160 kms in IDC.

The Dot One reaches from 0 to 40 kmph in 2.77 seconds, as claimed. It comes with 12-inch wheels on both ends paired with tubeless tires.

It also includes CBS and disc brakes. It has touchscreen instrument cluster and app connectivity. The electric scooter offers 35-liter under-seat storage.

Dot One features a 3.7 kWh battery capacity and an 8.5 kW electric motor, with a peak torque output of 72 Nm. It comes with a 750W charger.

The Dot One comes in Namma Red, Brazen Black, Grace White, and Azure Blue shades with an introductory price of ₹99,999 (ex-showroom Bangalore) being offered specifically for pre-booked Simple One customers from Bangalore. This limited offer stands while inventory lasts.

Meanwhile, the launch price for new customers will be revealed in January 2024 at a slightly higher premium.

The deliveries will commence in Bangalore followed by other cities in a phased manner. The bookings are open online.

“The Dot One symbolizes our commitment to delivering a top-tier yet affordable electric mobility experience, seamlessly blending elegant design with cutting-edge features for our esteemed customers. Our unwavering dedication to sustainable mobility remains steadfast, and we are confident that the Simple Dot One, equipped with its disruptive capabilities, will not only make a mark in the market but also capture the minds of discerning consumers,” said Suhas Rajkumar, Founder and CEO, Simple Energy.

