Signal to stop supporting SMS on its Android app

Android users will have to pick a different app as their default messaging app if they plan to text a non-Signal user

The Hindu Bureau
October 13, 2022 15:47 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Android users will have to pick a different app as their default messaging app if they plan to text a non-Signal user | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Signal plans to stop supporting SMS and MMS on its Android app in the coming months, according to a company blog post. The messaging platform cited security and privacy of users, and people confusing SMS with Signal text as reasons behind the decisions to stop support. 

ADVERTISEMENT

(For insights on emerging themes at the intersection of technology, business and policy, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache.)

The platform shared that the change will only affect people who use Signal as the default SMS app on Android devices.  Android users will therefore have to pick a new default app if they are plan to text a non-Signal user.

Calling plaintext SMS messages “inherently insecure”, the company said that with the rising cost of sending SMS, they have received complaints from users who have been hit with high-messaging fees as they assumed SMS messages were part of Signal messages.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The company also shared that including SMS in the Signal app was leading to confusion for some users. SMS messages received in the app are not the same as Signal messages and do not come with similar security features. 

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Signal has been supporting SMS messaging since the time it was known as TextSecure. Signal has never supported SMS messages on iOS, as Apple does not allow changing the default messaging app. 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
technology (general)
social networking

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app