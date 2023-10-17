HamberMenu
Signal denies rumors of zero-day bug used to take over devices

Signal messenger said it found no evidence of a rumored zero-day security vulnerability that reportedly allowed for a full takeover of devices

October 17, 2023 02:41 pm | Updated 02:41 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Signal the instant messaging platform took to X to deny rumors spreading online of a zero-day security vulnerability. 

Signal the instant messaging platform took to X to deny rumors spreading online of a zero-day security vulnerability.  | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Signal the instant messaging platform took to X to deny rumors spreading online of a zero-day security vulnerability related to the “Generate Link Previews” feature, stating there is no evidence the vulnerability was real.

The statement from Signal comes after reports of a zero-day vulnerability that allowed for a full takeover of devices was reported on X, formerly Twitter.

Signal in a tweet further clarified that it had checked with people across the U.S. government since reports of the vulnerability claimed USG as a source.

How to erase your digital breadcrumb trail so apps don't threaten your privacy

News of the rumored vulnerability spread online and among the cybersecurity community earlier this week. The unnamed USG sources said that vulnerability could be mitigated by disabling the “Generate Link Previews” setting in Signal.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

Signal zero-day bugs are in high demand with vulnerability brokers offering to pay high sums for flaws that can lead to remote code execution on devices.

Signal is known for its end-to-end encryption and independent structure as a non-profit organisation run by a foundation, not a big tech company. The instant messaging platform that was earlier the choice of communication for activists, people in the hacker community, and others concerned about privacy became mainstream in 2021, following privacy update notifications from Facebook-owned WhatsApp.

