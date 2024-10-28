Should you buy a refurbished smartphone? Five reasons you should, and five you shouldn’t

Premium smartphones aren’t just for premium wallets. Even budget-hunters might harbour hopes of buying an Apple iPhone, the latest Google Pixel, and even a Samsung Flip or Fold. Instead of breaking the bank or waiting years until they can afford the newest model, gadget lovers can experience flagship or even ultra-premium devices by buying reconditioned smartphones.

A refurbished phone purchased through one of the top ecommerce players or other reputable sellers would have very likely undergone proper maintenance, including cleaning, inspection, and registration.

The end result is a device that can be anything from visibly used to almost completely new. However, certain quality standards have to be met, so shoppers are usually paired with a working device that the company can guarantee was not stolen, compromised, or used in illegal ways before being refurbished.

For example, a refurbished SAMSUNG Galaxy S23 Plus 5G (Phantom Black, 512 GB) listed on Flipkart was retailing at ₹63,499, compared to its original price of ₹1,28,999.

Some ecommerce platforms categorise refurbished devices based on quality, or the differing levels of protection each product receives. Shoppers can carry out the cost-benefit analysis of the devices on offer and personally decide whether they prefer a higher-priced refurbished phone with better coverage and less wear-and-tear, or a cheaper one that might be more prone to issues.

However, there are also major downsides to refurbished phones.

A used phone, especially one from third-party sellers or unofficial dealers, always presents certain risks. For instance, the refurbished device could be a stolen item. Separately, there are concerns about how the phone was used before refurbishing, and whether the past owner used the device for illicit purposes. Such factors could pose a risk to the current owner as the device could be taken by law enforcement agencies to investigate.

There is also a risk of cybersecurity exploits, as old phone models might not be receiving the latest OS and security upgrades anymore.

Other minor issues and glitches that were not detected during the inspection process might also trouble the user well after the product return interval is over. These include malware, viruses, slightly damaged camera sensors, tiny display cracks, dead pixels, overheating, fast-draining batteries, and damage due to exposure to the elements.

What’s more, since the phone was refurbished and even possibly jailbroken, some company servicing centres might refuse to take in the device for repairs, leaving you in the lurch.

Tips for users buying refurbished phones Carry out your research before buying a refurbished phone; know how many more years of OS/security upgrades it will receive, see the device’s battery health, note any scratches and deformities, and look up the warranty Buy both your new and refurbished phones from a trusted and official source; avoid random cellphone shops or private dealers operating without licenses Check the phone’s International Mobile Equipment Identity (IMEI) 15-digit number online to confirm the device was not illegally obtained, so that you do not become legally liable in the future Confirm what accessories will or won’t come with the refurbished device, as this is different from the privileges new phone buyers receive Make sure the packaging/box of the device matches the gadget you have been given Check the return period for your device and test your phone quickly so that it can be exchanged or returned for a refund in case of any problems

Refurbished smartphones can be a good choice for temporary or short-term users who are tech-savvy and understand the risks of buying second-hand devices. They will be able to test the device and raise any complaints within the return period. Those who use their phones for low-risk activities or just their basic calls for a few minutes every day could also benefit from a high-quality refurbished device.

However, people working in sensitive fields or those who use their device for highly privileged communication, be it personal or for work, should avoid refurbished phones and instead invest in a new product with all the necessary protections. Additionally, children or other vulnerable users still learning about technology may not be able to identify any issues with their refurbished phones.

If you simply wish to buy a phone at a low price point, there are several entry-level, budget-friendly options that allow you to enjoy many of the same features found in a mid-range or premium phone.

Apart from this, ecommerce platforms run seasonal sales so shoppers can get discounts and even stack bank offers in order to avail lower prices while coming home with a brand new product.

Should you buy a refurbished phone? Pros Users who do not care about having the latest processor can get a new smartphone at a much lower price point Users can experience premium products or new technologies (such as foldable phones) at more accessible price points A refurbished phone is a good choice for those who track their carbon footprint and wish to reduce their e-waste generation Amazon, Flipkart, and even official company stores offer refurbished devices, giving you a range of shopping options Many refurbished phones do come with limited warranty and protections, as well as a short return period Cons Refurbished phones are not likely to last as long as new ones, so you may need to replace your device sooner than expected Used phones always come with a chance of legal or security risks, and may not be appropriate for some high-level users in sensitive fields Many retailers and offline sellers do not safely or ethically source their devices, and customers may be duped into buying defective or stolen phones Some refurbished phones come with an acceptable level of both visible and invisible damage, such as scratches and/or a less-than-optimal battery The device may not come with all the accessories that are promised with a new product

