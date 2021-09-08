Shoppers Stop partners with Accenture for its digital transformation

08 September 2021 18:20 IST

Accenture estimated that the proportion of online purchases for products such as fashion, home décor, and luxury goods by previously infrequent e-commerce users has increased 667% since the covid outbreak in India.

Fashion and beauty products retailer Shoppers Stop is partnering with Accenture to accelerate its digital transformation across multiple retail channels.

Shoppers Stop has been transitioning from being a brick-and-mortar to an omnichannel retailer with its digital initiatives. Accenture will help the retailer with real-time data and analytics to enhance customer experience, supply chain operations, sales and last mile delivery. It will also support the retailer with market insights for customer targeting.

The advanced user interface is aimed at providing customers with a seamless experience across the “browse, search, order and return” stages of the shopping lifecycle, and bridge the gap between physical and digital touchpoints.

“The retail industry needs to constantly reset so it can stay relevant in the face of changing shopper expectations, and create experiences that engage and delight,” said Sameer Amte, managing director at Accenture, who leads its retail practice in India.