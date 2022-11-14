Shlok Mukherjee from Kolkata wins Doodle for Google contest 2022

November 14, 2022 04:42 pm | Updated 04:42 pm IST

By imagining India’s inspiring contribution to the world of science, Shlok Mukherjee from West Bengal won the Doodle for Google contest 2022

The Hindu Bureau

“In the next 25 years, my India will have scientists develop their own eco-friendly robot for humanity’s betterment. India will have regular intergalactic travels from Earth to space. India will develop more in Yoga and Ayurveda, and will get stronger in coming years,”, said Shlok Mukherjee from Kolkata. | Photo Credit: @Google/Doodle

Google declared Shlok Mukherjee from Kolkata as the winner for India for his inspiring Doodle titled ‘India on the center stage’ on November 14, 2022.

The theme of the contest was “In the next 25 years, my India will...”.

ADVERTISEMENT

Actor Neena Gupta, Editor-in-Chief at Tinkle Comics, Kuriakose Vaisian, YouTube Creators Slayypoint, and artist Alika Bhat along with the Google Doodle team were part of the judging panel that picked Shlok Mukherjee’s doodle from over 115,000 entries.

Children from classes 1 to 10 pan-India submitted their creations, out of which 4 group winners were also announced. The panel evaluated entries based on artistic merit, approach, relevance with the theme, according to a media release from Google India.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

“In the next 25 years, my India will have scientists develop their own eco-friendly robot for humanity’s betterment. India will have regular intergalactic travels from Earth to space. India will develop more in Yoga and Ayurveda, and will get stronger in coming years”, said Shlok Mukherjee sharing his Doodle.

Trending

  1. Bali G20 Summit to focus on food, energy security
  2. Southeast Asian leaders call for unity amid global tensions
  3. Amit Shah directs officials to identify 100 ‘infiltrators’ in every State and deport them
  4. A sense of an ending: On the release of Rajiv Gandhi case convicts
  5. India can buy as much Russian oil as it wants, outside price cap, says Yellen

The Doodle for Google competition aims to encourage creativity and celebrate imagination in young people. Shlok’s and the group winner’s Doodle is being featured on google.com/doodles on November 14, Children’s Day.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US