Sheryl Sandberg, longtime No. 2 exec at Facebook, steps down
Ms. Sandberg has led Facebook — now Meta’s — advertising business and was responsible for nurturing it from its infancy
Sheryl Sandberg, the No. 2 executive at Facebook owner Meta, is stepping down, according to a post on Wednesday on her Facebook page. Ms. Sandberg has served as chief operating officer at the social media giant for 14 years. She joined from Google in 2008, four years before Facebook went public.
Meta did not immediately respond to a message for comment.
“When I took this job in 2008, I hoped I would be in this role for five years. Fourteen years later, it is time for me to write the next chapter of my life,” Sandberg wrote on her Facebook page. She did not say what she planned to do.
Sandberg has led Facebook — now Meta’s — advertising business and was responsible for nurturing it from its infancy into an over $100 billion-a-year powerhouse.
