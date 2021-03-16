Several Microsoft Teams users hit with login issues; company says it’s fixing it.  

The issue may have stemmed from Microsoft’s recent changes to its authentication system. The Redmond-based company said on Monday it is fixing an access issue “affecting users worldwide” for multiple 365 services, including its Teams platform.

There were nearly 27,000 reported problems with Teams, mostly related to log-in, server connection, and website, according to Downdetector, a service that offers outage information. Several users also reported issues about Outlook.com, Azure, and Office 365.

The software giant earlier noted that it was rolling back the authentication system changes to reduce the impact on users.

Microsoft said on its Twitter handle that a majority of its services are fully recovered, but still a subset of services “are still experiencing some residual impact and delays in recovery.”

Services such as Outlook.com, Office Licensing, Streams, Exchange Online, Forms, SharePoint Online/OneDrive for Business, Yammer, Admin portal, and Teams, were hit due to the issue. Also, services that use Azure Active Directory (AAD) may have been affected, the company noted.

“We've initiated a mitigation strategy for the impacted Intune services. In parallel, we're still pursuing multiple mitigation strategies to restore services to the other Microsoft 365 services,” the company said in its latest status update on the issue.

The collaboration platform has witnessed significant growth in the number of daily active users (DAUs). In October last year, Teams reached 115 million DAUs.