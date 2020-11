Setback for Nokia in German patent battle with Lenovo

The case revolves around whether license fees for H.264 sought by Nokia from Lenovo are fair and reasonable. | Photo Credit: Reuters

03 November 2020 12:35 IST

Nokia launched its legal battle against Lenovo last year over alleged infringement of 20 patents. The Finnish company has ongoing cases against Lenovo in the United States, Brazil and India, in addition to six in Germany.

(Subscribe to our Today's Cache newsletter for a quick snapshot of top 5 tech stories. Click here to subscribe for free.)

A German appeals court on Monday lifted the enforcement of an injunction won by Nokia Oyj in a patent dispute with Lenovo Group Ltd to block the world's largest PC maker from selling its products in Europe's largest economy.

Nokia last month enforced the order issued by a lower court in Munich, which found Lenovo had violated the terms of its patented H.264 video-compression technology that is widely used in smartphones and computers.

Advertising

Advertising

Lenovo said the appeals court had granted its request to stay enforcement of the Munich ruling “based on the high probability that the decision cannot be expected to be upheld on appeal.”

Responding, Nokia said the appeals court's decision did not signal it would side with Lenovo on the merits of the case: “We are confident that our case will hold on appeal.”

Also read | India’s mobile revolution turns 25: tracking the high and low points

Nokia launched its legal battle against Lenovo last year over alleged infringement of 20 patents. The Finnish company has ongoing cases against Lenovo in the United States, Brazil and India, in addition to six in Germany.

Such stays are common in German court battles and typically remain in force until a final judgment on the merits of the case. The case revolves around whether license fees for H.264 sought by Nokia from Lenovo are fair and reasonable.