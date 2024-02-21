 ServiceNow, AICTE sign MoU to skill over 10,000 students

February 21, 2024 05:28 pm | Updated 05:29 pm IST

ServiceNow, a U.S.-based digital workflow company signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) under the Ministry of Education, to train over 10,000 students on the ServiceNow Platform in the first year. The strategic partnership has the goal to potentially scale up to 25,000 students within three years.

The partnership will give students global and centralised opportunities to learn while also equipping them with forward-looking skills and capabilities, a statement released by the company said. It will establish a path for students with access to ServiceNow Administrator and Developer courses on the Now Learning platform. Students will also be given an introduction to AI technologies offering essential insights.

A recent research report by ServiceNow and Pearson has stated that AI and automation will require 16.2 million or 1.6 crore workers in India to upskill and reskill while also creating 4.7 million new jobs in the tech sector.

Nick Tzitzon Chief Strategy and Corporate Affairs Officer at ServiceNow, meeting AICTE leadership in New Delhi said, “The MOU will enable AICTE affiliated institutes across India to build a pool of qualified talent that will drive the next wave of tech innovation in India.”

ADVERTISEMENT

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

Prof. (Dr) T G Sitharam, Chairman - All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) said, “Our collaboration with ServiceNow is aimed at providing students with advanced training in innovative concepts and techniques, alongside motivation to explore cutting-edge technologies tailored to their needs. This partnership underscores our commitment to student upskilling and technological literacy, essential for their future success.”

ServiceNow’s RiseUp program is a global initiative for empowering young engineers with job-ready capabilities and aims to skill one million people with in-demand digital skills across the world. In India, the company has launched the University Academic program and has collaborated with 20 universities covering 16 states, including Government partnerships, Nasscom and ICT Academy in Tamil Nadu.

Around one-fifth of ServiceNow’s total employee count of 20,000, are based out of India.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.