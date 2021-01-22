Sequoia Holdings says employees can draw part of salary in cryptocurrencies

22 January 2021 14:03 IST

Software development services provider Sequoia Holdings LLC said on Thursday its employees can now receive a part of their salary in cryptocurrencies, should they choose to.

Under the new program, employees can elect to defer a portion of their salary into bitcoin, bitcoin cash, or the Ethereum platform's ether, Sequoia Holdings said.

Earlier this month, Bitcoin, the world's most popular cryptocurrency, hit a record high of $40,000, rallying more than 900% from a low in March and having only just breached $20,000 in mid-December.

The surge has been powered by increased demand from institutional, corporate and more recently retail investors, attracted by the prospect of quick gains.