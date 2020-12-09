Sennheiser’s EPOS debuts in India with premium headsets

09 December 2020 17:59 IST

The Copenhagen-based firm wants to focus on offering premium audio solutions for the modern Indian workforce.

EPOS, the Sennheiser-owned high-end audio product maker, on Wednesday said it is entering the Indian market.

EPOS operates in more than 30 countries worldwide, and has launched its Microsoft Teams certified headsets for office professionals in India.

“We are confident of delivering the power of quality audio to the modern Indian workforce, across business verticals,” Seah Hong Kiat, Vice President, Enterprise Solutions APAC, EPOS said in a statement.

“We will be introducing our Microsoft Teams certified ADAPT range of headsets for office professionals on the go.”

EPOS launched four headsets under the ADAPT banner including ADAPT 300 Series, ADAPT 400 Series, ADAPT 500 Series, ADAPT 600 Series, and a Bluetooth speakerphone, EXPAND 30T.

The company said the new headsets are crafted in high-quality materials without compromising on a premium look and feel. Due to their ergonomic designs, users can rely on a headset that last comfort even after hours of wearing, empowering performance whatever the task, it added.

ADAPT 300 Seriesensures clear business calls and allows easy switch between devices as users multitask. While ADAPT 400 Series comes with an in-ear, subtle vibrating neckband to ensure users never miss a call.

ADAPT 500 Series is equipped with the discreet boom arm for excellent speech intelligibility and use ANC in noisy situations to focus. And, ADAPT 600 series is powered by EPOS AITM for crystal clear calls, adaptive ANC and superior stereo sound. Besides, it has a unique UC optimized solution with machine learning enhanced microphone performance.

Lastly, EXPAND 30T, the Bluetooth speakerphones, supports both personal and small to medium sized conferencing. The company claims that users will get exceptional audio performance with ultra-low distortion speaker and echo.