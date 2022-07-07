Sennheiser launches IE 600 in India; made with materials used in NASA’s Mars Rover 

Sennheiser on Thursday launched the IE 600 in-ear flagship headphones in the Indian market. The German audio major claims that IE 600 focuses heavily on natural sound

Sennheiser on Thursday launched the IE 600 in-ear flagship headphones in the Indian market. The German audio major claims that IE 600 focuses heavily on natural sound

The Sennheiser IE 600 has been developed through a patented 3D printing process, the housings of the IE 600 have been crafted from ZR01 amorphous zirconium, a metal with a glass-like atomic structure that gives hardness and bend resistance.

The ZR01 amorphous zirconium is used in the aerospace industry, and as in the drilling head of the NASA Mars Rover. The IE 600 surface finish is resistant to corrosion and scratches.

The IE 600 is being designed in Germany. They are manufactured at Sonova Consumer Hearing’s transducer production facilities in Ireland.

The IE 600 has acoustic back volume and precision-molded resonator chambers. The nozzle houses dual resonator chambers that are the key to the earphones’ high-fidelity sound.

The IE 600 achieves distortion-free reproduction of music due to Sennheiser’s TrueResponse transducer, a single 7 mm driver responsible for the extra-wide frequency range and ultra-low distortion of these earphones. Within the IE 600, this system and the acoustic back volume have been tuned for a tonally neutral, intimate, and emotional sound. The acoustic system has also been optimized to produce a steep bass slope.

The IE 600 features gold-plated MMCX connectors in its housing. They support cable diameters of 4.8 mm and smaller, allowing listeners to plug into a wide range of audio sources as well as hi-fi components with balanced outputs. Both 3.5 mm and 4.4 mm sizes are included with the IE 600. Two different styles of earbud tips; silicone and memory foam, are provided in three sizes.

The Sennheiser IE 600 will be available for ₹59,990, available across online platforms.

“At the audiophile development team, we intently listen to the feedback of our incredibly passionate customers. The IE 600 delivers a neutral reference tuning in combination with our industry-leading miniature transducer technology,” said Kapil Gulati, Director- Consumer Segment, Sennheiser.