Sennheiser brings HD 660S2 headphones with Hi-Fi audio

March 21, 2023 12:23 pm | Updated 12:23 pm IST

German audio major, Sennheiser, on Tuesday launched HD 660S2 headphones in India expanding its 600 series.

Sennheiser targets Hi-Fi audiophile community with this new headphone. The overall impedance of the new headphones matches 300 ohms.

The Sennheiser HD 660S2 headphones is designed in Germany and manufactured at company’s Ireland production facility.

The transducer surround drops the resonant frequency from 110 Hz (original HD 660S) down to 70 Hz for kick drums. The outer mesh grilles are crafted to manage airflow at the ideal impedance.

The HD 660S2 ships with two 1.8 meter user-detachable cables that terminate to 6.3 mm single-ended stereo and 4.4 mm balanced stereo jack plugs, respectively. A 6.3 mm to 3.5 mm adapter is also included, for use with Hi-Fi gear from DAC-amps, DAPs, and dedicated amplifiers such as the Sennheiser HDV 820.

“Across the entire frequency spectrum, the HD 660S2 delivers a refined listening experience thanks to improved transducer airflow and a refined voice coil,” said Sennheiser.

The Sennheiser HD 660S2 is available starting today in India across online platforms, including Amazon, and premium retail outlets at ₹54,990.

“Our new Sennheiser HD 660S2 offers listeners what they requested most from the headphones’ predecessor,” said Kapil Gulati, Sales Director – Consumer Hearing Business, Sonova.