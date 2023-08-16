Senior Amazon leader, Dave Limp, announces departure

August 16, 2023 02:28 pm | Updated 02:38 pm IST

The Senior Vice President of Devices at Amazon, Dave Limp, whose unit was credited for creating Alexa and smart devices, announced on Tuesday his plan to retire from the e-commerce platform.

In a company blog post, Limp denied that he was leaving due to team issues, the device business, or Amazon’s leadership. He praised his colleagues as well as former CEO Jeff Bezos and current CEO Andy Jassy, but noted that he wanted to explore new sectors after more than three decades of on-and-off building and shipping consumer electronics.

Limp has been with Amazon for almost 14 years and will formally depart in several months.

“I am amazed at the momentum of all our businesses. Engagement is at an all-time high, customer satisfaction is also at some of our highest levels ever. Our current roadmap is amazing and what we have in the pipeline just makes me smile. On top of all of that, we are living in the golden age of computer science,” he wrote, but added that he would be moving away from the consumer electronics space.

Jassy wrote in his own accompanying note that Limp’s skills were outstanding and that his successor would be announced in several weeks.

“Under Dave’s leadership, Amazon has become one of the world’s leading innovators in building devices and underlying services that customers love. From Kindle readers to Fire TV to Alexa and Echo, over the past decade and a half we’ve been able to invent and keep improving experiences that help make our customers’ lives better every day,” said Jassy.