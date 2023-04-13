ADVERTISEMENT

Senator calls for investigation after Reuters facial recognition report

April 13, 2023 09:48 am | Updated 09:48 am IST

U.S. Senator Ron Wyden called for the Biden administration to carry out an investigation after a Reuters report showed how Russian authorities are using U.S. technology to curb dissent

The Hindu Bureau

File photo of CCTV cameras | Photo Credit: REUTERS

U.S. Senator Ron Wyden has called for the Biden administration to carry out an investigation after a Reuters report showed how Russian authorities are using facial recognition to curb dissent with the aid of U.S. technology.

Wyden, who chairs the Senate Finance Committee, said that "American technology shouldn’t be a linchpin in Russia’s authoritarian surveillance machine."

ALSO READ
Ukraine to address needs of Indian medical students hit by conflict, says MEA

"The administration should thoroughly investigate allegations that U.S. chips are being used in Russia’s facial recognition and surveillance regime and do what it takes to cut off the flow of sensitive technology to Putin and his cronies,” Wyden told Reuters.

His comments came in response to Reuters reporting last month that showed that surveillance and facial recognition have played an important role in the arrests of hundreds of protesters in Moscow - and that after Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022, authorities began using facial recognition to prevent people from protesting.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

The facial recognition system in Moscow is powered by algorithms produced by one Belarusian company and three Russian firms. At least three of the companies have used chips from U.S. firms Nvidia Corp. or Intel Corp. in conjunction with their algorithms, Reuters found.

In response to the Reuters findings, Nvidia and Intel said they cannot always know how their products are used and that they halted all shipments to Russia in March 2022 after the United States tightened export restrictions. Russian customs records showed the companies' technologies were still arriving in Russia via third parties between April 1, 2022, and October 31 2022.

Intel said it takes reports of continued availability of its products seriously and is looking into the matter. Nvidia said it complies with all applicable laws. "If we learn that any Nvidia customer has violated U.S. export laws and shipped our products to Russia, we will cease doing business with them," an Nvidia spokesperson said.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US