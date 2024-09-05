SEMICON India 2024 to be held in partnership with MeitY, ISM

SEMI, a U.S.-based association prompting the semiconductor industry, has announced SEMICON India 2024 in collaboration with the India Semiconductor Mission (ISM), Ministry of Electronics and IT (MeitY), Digital India, and Messe München India. The event is scheduled to be held between September 11-13 at the India Exposition Mart Ltd. (IEML) in Greater Noida with Prime Minister Narendra Modi attending the inauguration.

The opening ceremony will also have keynote speakers from industry players like SEMI, NXP, Foxconn, PSMC, Renesas, Tata Electronics, and CG Power.

State government representatives from Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Assam, Karnataka, Odisha, and Tamil Nadu are expected to outline their strategies for attracting investments and fostering growth in the semiconductor ecosystem.

“SEMI is thrilled to bring the collective power and expertise of our member companies from around the world to SEMICON India for the first time. India has long been a hub for semiconductor design, but with recent investments, its evolving role in global technology and the right policies, we are witnessing a significant shift. The Indian semiconductor market, projected to exceed $100 billion and generate over 600,000 jobs by 2030, is poised for tremendous growth. This event will be a catalyst, helping to unlock the market’s potential and drive India’s ambitions in the semiconductor space,” said Ajit Manocha, SEMI President and CEO.

Manocha said that he was optimistic about India as an entrant in semiconductor manufacturing and that the country will play a crucial role in the global growth of the semiconductor industry which is projected to reach $1 trillion by 2030.

“AI enabled growth is going to be more than 50% of the growth that we are in for next decade,” he added.

On September 2, the government approved the proposal made by Kaynes Semicon Pvt. Ltd. to set up a semiconductor facility in Sanand, Gujarat. An investment of Rs. 3,300 crores has been promised with the capacity to produce 60 lakh chips per day.

This is the fifth semiconductor unit approved under the India Semiconductor Mission.

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw stated earlier in February this year that the goal was to have three to four semiconductor fabrication plants in India in the next five years.