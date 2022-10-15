SEC's Gary Gensler says CFTC authority over stablecoins should be bolstered

The vast majority of cryptocurrencies, including so-called algorithmic stablecoins, are securities, and fall under the SEC's authority, while a handful are not, Gensler said

Reuters WASHINGTON
October 15, 2022 11:05 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

A file photo of U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Chairman Gary Gensler | Photo Credit: REUTERS

ADVERTISEMENT

The U.S. Congress should give the Commodity Futures Trading Commission more powers to police cryptocurrency stablecoins to reduce risks to the financial system, Securities and Exchange Commission Chair Gary Gensler said on Friday.

(For insights on emerging themes at the intersection of technology, business and policy, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache.)

Stablecoins are usually pegged to the U.S. dollar and are primarily used to facilitate trading in other digital assets.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

With around $150 billion in market capitalisation, stablecoins have many similarities to money market funds, and need to be regulated accordingly, Gensler said at a conference held by Georgetown University's Psaros Center for Financial Markets and Policy in Washington.

While the CFTC has anti-fraud and anti-manipulation regulatory authorities over firms that issue dollar-backed stablecoins, they do not have "actual plenary authority to write rules around the exchanges," Gensler said.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

"I think the CFTC could have greater authorities. They currently do not have direct regulatory authorities over the underlying non-security tokens," he said.

The vast majority of cryptocurrencies, including so-called algorithmic stablecoins, are securities, and fall under the SEC's authority, while a handful are not, Gensler said.

In March, TerraUSD, an algorithm-based, rather than asset-pegged, stablecoin, blew up spectacularly, pushing another major stablecoin, Tether, below its dollar peg and sending ripples through the global cryptocurrency market.

The Financial Stability Oversight Council, a U.S. regulatory panel comprising top financial regulators, earlier this month recommended that Congress pass legislation addressing the risks digital assets pose to the financial system, including bills to bolster oversight of crypto spot markets and stablecoins.

It remains unclear when Congress might pass crypto-related legislation, although several bills have been introduced to address stablecoins and digital commodities regulation.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
technology (general)
cryptocurrency
Related Articles

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app