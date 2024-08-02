ADVERTISEMENT

Scientists, engineers should develop nanotech solutions for food safety, water purification, waste management: Karnataka CM

Updated - August 02, 2024 01:21 pm IST

Published - August 02, 2024 12:49 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Chief Minister said international research collaboration is fundamental for harnessing the potential of emerging nano technology through exchange of information, technology transfer, sharing of costs, risks, access to know-how as well as to develop talent pool towards common good of humanity

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah presenting the Prof. C.N.R. Rao Bengaluru India Nano Science Award to Prof. Arindam Ghosh of IISc. at the 13th edition of the event on August 2, 2024. At right is Bharat Ratna Prof. C.N.R. Rao. | Photo Credit: Murali Kumar K

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah urged scientists and engineers in Karnataka to come up with innovative nanotechnology-based solutions for food security, energy security, water purification, infrastructure, medicine, health care and waste management as well as tools and technologies to combat environmental hazards, which are expected to increase many fold in the near future due to urbanisation, population growth and change in lifestyle.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah inaugurating the 13th edition of Bengaluru India Nano on August 2, 2024. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Delivering the inaugural address at the 13th edition of Bengaluru India Nano on August 2, the Chief Minister said international research collaboration is fundamental for harnessing the potential of emerging nano technology through exchange of information, technology transfer, sharing of costs, risks, access to know-how as well as to develop talent pool towards common good of humanity.

“I invite our young entrepreneurs to seize the opportunity to establish their new ventures in Karnataka based on collaboration and co-operation with visionary leaders and experts,“ he said. This government will provide all possible support for emerging entrepreneurs to make Karnataka as a favourable ecosystem for the growth of this sunrise industry. “Karnataka is always in the forefront with respect to technology-based innovation,” he added.

“I am quite confident that, with the support of premier research institutions, like IISc, JNCASR, NCBS, and CeNS, Bengaluru will be transformed into the nano tech hub of India, and will keep up its eminent position in this emerging technology in the years to come,” he said.

Prof. Arindam Ghosh received the Prof. C.N.R. Rao Bengaluru India Nano Science Award at the event. The Chief Minister thanked Prof. Rao for his guidance in organising the nano exposition right from its inception in 2007.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah felicitates Bharat Ratna Prof. C.N.R. Rao on the occasion of his 90th birthday, along with his wife Indumati Rao, during inauguration of the 13th edition of Bengaluru India Nano 2024. on August 2, 2024. Others in the pic are IT-BT Minister Priyank Kharge, Shivajinagar MLA Rizwan Arshad and Biocon Executive Chairperson Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw. | Photo Credit: Murali Kumar K

Hundreds of industry experts and scientists from all over India and abroad are attending, and some will be addressing the gathering at, the three-day event.

