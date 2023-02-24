Scanning the insides of a human body with bionic fingers

February 24, 2023 11:30 am | Updated 12:14 pm IST

Researchers in China have developed bionic fingers to image the insides of a human body. The electronic device just has to touch the skin to scan, according to a news release published on February 15.

The bionic finger “scans” an object by moving across it and applying pressure through poking or prodding. With each poke, the carbon fibres compress, and the degree to which they compress provides information about the relative stiffness or softness of the object. This information, along with the location at which it was recorded, is relayed to a computer and displayed on screen as a 3D map.

The researchers tested the finger’s ability to sense and image human tissue they created. The bionic finger was able to reproduce a 3D profile of the tissue’s structure and locate a simulated blood vessel beneath the muscle layer.

The team also tested the finger on electronic devices without opening them up. By scanning the surface of a defective electronic device with the bionic finger, the researchers were able to create a map of its internal electrical components and detect the location at which the circuit was disconnected.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

The new discovery is inspired by human fingers that use tactile perception to sense not only the texture of the skin, but also the outline of the bone beneath it.

Tactile perception helps to acquire subsurface information about a material just by touch, even without vision. It allows the human finger to recognise the surface characteristics of a material like its shape, surface texture, material stiffness and softness, as well as subsurface characteristics.

To mimic the tactile perception of the human finger, several kinds of tactile sensors have been developed and applied in bio-robots but currently they focus on only the surface information of a material like shape or surface texture. There is a lack of tactile technology that can acquire the subsurface or internal information of the material.

This bionic finger can recognise both the surface as well as subsurface characteristics of a material.