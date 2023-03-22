Scammers use GPT-4 launch to send phishing emails and steal crypto: Report

March 22, 2023 03:54 pm | Updated 03:54 pm IST

OpenAI’s advanced GPT-4 AI model has provided scammers and cybercriminals with an opportunity to steal cryptocurrency by using phishing tactics.

The limited nature of the launch of GPT-4 has led to scammers drawing users to phishing sites. There, they advertise a non-existent OpenAI crypto token, and invite users to link their crypto wallets, according to cyber intelligence company Tenable.

“The scammers mimic the OpenAI site to try to get crypto users to link their digital wallets, and once that happens, they drain their accounts,” the company said in a statement.

Tenable urged cryptocurrency users and traders to carry out their due diligence before committing to crypto-based giveaways or airdrops. Crypto traders should also exercise caution before allowing third party websites to gain access to their digital wallets, stressed the company.