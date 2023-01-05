Satya Nadella to ChatGPT: As a Hyderabadi, you can’t insult me by saying biriyani is a tiffin

January 05, 2023 12:59 pm | Updated 01:12 pm IST - Bengaluru

Microsoft Executive Chairman and CEO Satya Nadella had a disagreement with ChatGPT and the software apologised. All this over biriyani.

ChatGPT is a popular AI-enabled software and a chat-robot.

Mr. Nadella asked ChatGPT to come up with the most popular South Indian tiffin items in the future and it came up with the usual suspects — idli, dosa and vada.

But among the options was biriyani and that seems to have left a bad taste in Mr. Nadella's mouth.

He told ChatGPT that as a Hyderabadi, the software cannot insult his intelligence by calling biriyani a South Indian ‘tiffin’. And according to Mr. Nadella, the software said, “I am sorry! “

And to keep the dialogue going after this, Mr. Nadella asked ChatGPT to create a play between idli and dosa over who was better. To add literature to the batter, Mr. Nadella asked the software to make the dialogue, a part of a Shakespearean play!

Mr. Nadella was speaking at the Future Ready Technology Summit in Bengaluru on Wednesday and decided to introduce the crowd to a light-hearted ChatGPT (popular AI-enabled software) conversation before getting into his presentation about the cutting-edge AI and Cloud innovation taking place in India.