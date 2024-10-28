GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Sarvam AI launches Sarvam 1 for Indic languages

The custom training corpus, Sarvam-2T comprised of 20 percent datasets in Hindi as well as English and programming languages so the AI model can perform multilingual tasks

Published - October 28, 2024 02:47 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
FILE PHOTO: Bengaluru-based startup Sarvam AI has launched a new large language model, Sarvam 1. 

FILE PHOTO: Bengaluru-based startup Sarvam AI has launched a new large language model, Sarvam 1.  | Photo Credit: Reuters

Bengaluru-based startup Sarvam AI has launched a new large language model, Sarvam 1. The AI model is open-source and has been trained on 11 languages including Bengali, Gujarati, Hindi, Marathi, Malayalam, Kannada, Oriya, Tamil, Telugu, Punjabi and English. 

The 2-billion-parameter model was trained on 4 trillion tokens on a custom tokeniser curated by Sarvam on Nvidia H100 Tensor Core GPUs. The company claims that the tokeniser is up to four times more efficient than other AI models which were trained on Indian languages. 

The custom training corpus, Sarvam-2T, comprised of 20% datasets in Hindi, English, and programming languages so the AI model can perform multilingual tasks. 

To deal with the lack of high-quality training data for Indian languages, Sarvam AI built datasets using synthetic data generation methods. 

Bengaluru-based Sarvam AI launches GenAI services for enterprises 

Besides Nvidia, the AI model also used Yotta’s data centres and AI4Bharat’s technology and language resources. 

“The Sarvam 1 model is the first example of an LLM trained from scratch with data, research, and compute being fully in India”, said Dr. Pratyush Kumar, Co-Founder, Sarvam. He added; “We expect it to power a range of use cases including voice and messaging agents. This is the beginning of our mission to build full stack sovereign AI. We are deeply excited to be working together with NVIDIA towards this mission.” 

Developers can use the base model, which is available on Hugging Face, to build their own AI applications for Indic language speakers.

Earlier in August, the startup also launched its first foundational AI model called Sarvam 2B. Prior to that, in December last year, Sarvam AI launched the country’s first Hindi LLM, Open Hathi which was built on Meta AI’s Llama 2-7billion model. 

Published - October 28, 2024 02:47 pm IST

Related stories

Related Topics

technology (general) / internet / Artificial Intelligence / emerging technologies / science and technology

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.