SAP, TeamViewer join forces to give remote assistance an AR lift

The two German firms will integrate TeamViewer's AR-based desk-less suite with SAP´s asset and service management solutions to enhance daily remote tasks with intelligent technology.

Global technology major SAP and remote assistance provider TeamViewer have partnered to drive digital transformation in industrial environments with augmented reality (AR)-based workflows and remote support.

"AR-based processes can significantly increase productivity, reduce human errors, and machine downtime and therefore decrease costs,” Stefan Krauss, SVP & GM Discrete Industries and Energy & Natural Resources at SAP, said in a statement. “

As part of the first set of joint use cases, TeamViewer's remote AR-based troubleshooting will handle maintenance and repair for SAP customers in industrial machinery and component manufacturing, the desk-less service provider noted.

Further, the integration will ensure full auditability as all actions will be logged in the SAP software system automatically, it added.

TeamViewer’s AR-based remote assistance and workplace digitalisation solutions run on wearables like smart glasses, allowing remote experts to guide on-site workers in real-time through complex processes without having to travel.